"My limbs are trembling": Shin Gi-ru flustered by uncontrollable physical reactions a day before the No-Con Show

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Comedian Shin Gi-ru made a request to fans ahead of her talk concert.

Shin Gi-ru took to social media on the 19th to mention the performance scheduled for the following day and announce that the time to meet her fans was approaching. She greeted them by saying, "Everyone... we're finally meeting tomorrow," before adding, "My limbs are trembling, but I'll push through."

Ahead of the performance, she also provided guidance regarding the audience members' portrait rights. Separate filming will take place on the day of the show, but she explained that audience members' faces would not be indiscriminately shown on the broadcast.

Shin Gi-ru stated, "I also posted this on the No-Con Show Instagram, but we ended up filming Lulu on the day of the performance even though it wasn't originally scheduled. Many of you may be worried that your faces will appear on the broadcast, but there will be identification stickers when you enter. We're filming people's daily lives from the morning of the performance until it ends, so the entire performance won't be broadcast. Don't worry—we'll only show the overall audience reactions and those who have given permission to appear on the broadcast."

As the show is created together with the audience, she asked attendees to participate actively. Shin Gi-ru encouraged them to enjoy the atmosphere comfortably, saying, "We're just having fun among ourselves." She added, "Since this is an audience-participation show, please help me out a lot tomorrow. I'm counting on you! And trust me, too!! My limbs are trembling, but I'll step out tomorrow and take it easy."

Meanwhile, Shin Gi-ru's '2026 Shin Gi-ru Talk Concert No-Con Show' will be held on the 20th at Dae-yang Hall at Sejong University in Gwangjin District, Seoul.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.