After wrapping up her film and drama shoots, Gong Hyo-jin snaps a smiling photo in New York with Kevin Oh

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] Actress Gong Hyo-jin shared an update from the United States, where she is spending some leisurely time with her husband, Kevin Oh.

On the 19th, Gong Hyo-jin posted photos from her trip on social media along with the caption, "Somehow, I ended up at Fire Island."

In the photos, Gong Hyo-jin is enjoying a relaxing break on Fire Island, located in New York State. She takes in the trip with a natural look and without much styling, and is also seen moving to the music as if dancing.

The couple also shared moments together. They stood side by side for photos, showing their enduring affection for each other.

This trip to the United States is a rare break after a busy schedule. Gong Hyo-jin previously announced that she had begun taking time off by posting, "My first days off this year have begun." She appears to be using the time to recharge after recently wrapping filming for the movie *The Journey to Gyeongju* and the MBC drama *A Bona Fide Killer*.

Gong Hyo-jin and Kevin Oh married in New York in October 2022. Kevin Oh later enlisted in the Army as an active-duty soldier in December 2023 and completed his military service.

The couple spent some time apart during his military service, but since Kevin Oh's discharge, they have regularly shared glimpses of their life together. This time, they once again gave an update on their life as a married couple while enjoying a break together in New York, where their relationship began.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.