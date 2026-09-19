Lee Mi-sook: "I'm Afraid My Daughter-in-Law Might Come"... "I'll Tell Her to Travel During the Holidays"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung Yu-na] Actress Lee Mi-sook drew attention by saying she would not make her future daughter-in-law prepare holiday food.

On the 18th, a video titled "Lee Mi-sook-Style Dumplings for Chuseok: We Made Them Spicy and Had a Great Time!" was uploaded to Lee Mi-sook's YouTube channel.

As she prepared the dumpling filling that day, Lee Mi-sook smiled and said, "Come to think of it, these are things I never even did when I was a daughter-in-law."

Referring to her future daughter-in-law, Lee Mi-sook said, "I would never make my daughter-in-law or anyone like her do this."

Jokingly saying, "I'm afraid my daughter-in-law might come," Lee Mi-sook added, "I'd just tell you all to have a good time together."

In particular, she suggested that she would send her daughter-in-law on a trip rather than make her prepare food before the holidays. Lee Mi-sook said, "I wouldn't even ask her to come during the holidays. I'd tell her to go on a trip. I'm busy during the holidays," prompting laughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Mi-sook married a plastic surgeon in 1987 but divorced after 20 years. She has one son and one daughter.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.