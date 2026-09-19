Shin Seung-ho Worked as a Bodyguard for Red Velvet... "After My Debut, I Made a Movie with IRENE"

[Sportschosun, Lee Ge-eun] Actor Shin Seung-ho shared an anecdote about providing security for Red Velvet before his debut.

On the 19th, a video of 'Pinggyego' featuring Koo Kyo-hwan, Kang Ki-young and Shin Seung-ho was released on the DdeunDdeun YouTube channel.

When asked about his 20s, Shin Seung-ho recalled, "I had no breathing room at all," adding that he worked part-time on a department store security team after quitting his career as a soccer player.

He also shared his experience providing security for Red Velvet, saying, "I worked there for about three months, and it was really fun. When celebrities came to event venues, I also provided close protection. The department store assigned me to them."

Shin Seung-ho said, "I also provided close protection at Red Velvet's fan signing event. But later, after I started acting, I ended up making a movie with IRENE. I later found out that there was even footage of me providing close protection back then. The fans found it all." He mentioned his special connection with IRENE. Shin Seung-ho previously worked with IRENE in the 2021 film 'Double Patty.'

Meanwhile, Shin Seung-ho is preparing for the September 30 release of the film 'Reawakened Man: The Red.'

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.