"Going as far as the manager's home": Byeon Woo-seok's agency angered by excessive invasion of privacy, warns of legal action

[Sportschosun reporter Park A-ram] As incidents infringing on actor Byeon Woo-seok's privacy continue, his agency has urged fans to exercise special caution.

VARO Entertainment, Byeon Woo-seok's agency, released a notice on the 19th through the fan community platform Weverse and its official social media accounts regarding the protection of the artist's schedule and privacy.

The agency stated that fans have repeatedly been showing up at Byeon Woo-seok's filming locations, airports and other undisclosed schedules, while also following the movements of the actor, his manager and other staff members.

Accordingly, the agency asked fans not to visit filming locations or travel sites unless the schedule has been officially announced as open to fan participation. It especially urged them to stop visiting or waiting near the private residences of the actor's manager or other associates in an attempt to find out the actor's schedule.

The agency also cautioned that improperly obtaining or sharing undisclosed movement information or personal data could constitute an invasion of privacy.

It said that if such behavior threatens the actor's safety or disrupts his work, it will collect relevant evidence and take the necessary legal steps. The agency also emphasized that it may respond without issuing a separate warning in cases involving repeated or serious violations.

Meanwhile, Byeon Woo-seok has continued working on various projects after receiving widespread acclaim for the drama Lovely Runner. He recently appeared as Grand Prince Ian in the MBC drama Perfect Crown and is currently filming the Netflix series Solo Leveling.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

▶The full statement follows

Hello,

This is VARO Entertainment.

We sincerely thank all the fans who cherish and support actor Byeon Woo-seok.

We deeply value the warm interest and support you show us. To ensure that the artist and fans can continue to share a safer and healthier environment, we ask for your active cooperation after reviewing the following guidelines.

We continue to identify cases in which fans visit the artist's schedules and travel sites that have not been officially announced, including filming locations and airports, or follow the movements of the artist and relevant staff members. For the artist's safety and privacy, as well as the smooth operation of filming sites, please refrain from visiting any schedule or travel site other than events officially announced by our company as open to fan participation.

In particular, please immediately stop any behavior that violates the artist's safety and privacy, such as visiting or waiting near the private residences of the manager in charge or other associates to track the artist's movements, or obtaining or sharing the artist's personal information and undisclosed movement details through improper means.

If the actions described above infringe on the artist's safety or privacy or interfere with the normal course of work, we plan to collect relevant evidence and take the necessary legal measures depending on the circumstances. Please be advised that repeated or serious violations may be met with action without a separate warning.

For everyone's safety, including that of the artist and fans, we ask for your broad understanding of the purpose of this notice. We will continue to do our best to ensure that the artist and fans can share a safer and better environment.

Thank you.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.