"50 Million Won in Child Support": Ko Ji-yong on TikTok, Yang-Im Hur with a Luxury Building... Their Contrasting Lives After Divorce

[Sportschosun, Reporter Jung Yu-na] Amid a conflict over child support and visitation rights, contrasting updates have emerged about former Sechs Kies member Ko Ji-yong and his ex-wife, family medicine specialist Yang-Im Hur.

On the 19th, a video titled "Ko Ji-yong on TikTok Live, Yang-Im Hur Reveals a Luxury Building / The Couple's Contrasting Lives" was posted on the YouTube channel Baek Eun-young's Golden Time.

Baek Eun-young, a former entertainment reporter, said Ko Ji-yong's side claims he was unable to pay child support because of financial difficulties.

Baek Eun-young said, "Ko Ji-yong himself claims that after the divorce, he came close to death because of severe illnesses such as cirrhosis, liver disease and shock. He says that, as he was going back and forth between life and death, he was unable to earn money and therefore could not pay child support." She added, "Regarding the unpaid child support, he claims that he sent certified notices twice stating that he would make payments in installments, but received no response from Yang-Im Hur's side."

Yang-Im Hur's side, meanwhile, is reportedly claiming that Ko Ji-yong paid only two months of child support, for August and September of this year. The unpaid amount currently stands at about 40 million won, or approximately 50 million won including interest. His monthly child support payment is reportedly about 1.89 million won.

Ko Ji-yong's current activities have also drawn attention. Baek Eun-young explained that he has recently been attempting to monetize his activities through TikTok Live.

On TikTok Live, Ko Ji-yong takes part in so-called "PK battles" with other participants. The winner is determined by figures such as the support gifts and diamond coins sent by viewers.

Baek Eun-young said, "Mr. Ko Ji-yong is participating in guest-live PK battles, competing in popularity against various people." She added, "He is trying to monetize his activities by finding something he can do."

She also explained that Ko Ji-yong previously worked in the secondary-battery and energy industries and as an advertising director. More recently, he ran a shabu-shabu restaurant with a business partner, but the restaurant eventually closed. With few notable outside activities at present, he is expanding his sphere of activity through TikTok Live and other platforms.

An update on Yang-Im Hur was also revealed. Baek Eun-young said that Hur, a physician, recently built a five-story hospital and uploaded a video introducing its interior.

Baek Eun-young explained that opinions are divided. Some believe Yang-Im Hur sought child support because she was facing financial difficulties, while others say that regardless of her financial situation, she is demanding that Ko fulfill his responsibilities as the child's father.

Another key issue in the conflict is visitation with their son. Baek Eun-young said Ko Ji-yong had seen his son only six times during the two years following the divorce. Baek Eun-young said, "The child is at the very heart of the matter for the two of them." She added, "Although they are arguing that they are making the best choice for their child, the situation does not look good."

Ko Ji-yong and Yang-Im Hur married in 2013 and welcomed their son, Seung-jae, the following year. The family appeared together on KBS 2TV's The Return of Superman in 2017 and received considerable public affection. However, last July, they belatedly revealed that they had divorced two years earlier.

The two have entered into a legal dispute over child support and visitation with their son.

jyn2011@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.