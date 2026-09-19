KISS OF LIFE (KIOF) Breaks Into the United States' Mainstream Radio Chart as 'SWEAT' Craze Heats Up

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ga-eun] KIOF is building a stronger presence in the North American market.

With 'SWEAT,' released last month, KIOF recently entered Mediabase's Top 40 radio chart, a mainstream radio chart in the United States. This marked KIOF's first entry on a major U.S. radio chart and highlighted the group's potential for growth in the North American music market.

The chart ranks songs based on airplay data from major radio stations in the United States and Canada. As it is viewed as a measure of popularity in the North American market, the ranking suggests the explosive local interest in KIOF.

KIOF's 'SWEAT' is an Afro house-based track that combines electronic pop with Latin rhythms. It has made its presence felt on domestic and international charts with its signature powerful energy and unique appeal.

After successfully wrapping up domestic promotions for 'SWEAT,' KIOF recently released a Japanese-language version and has been expanding its influence in the global market.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.