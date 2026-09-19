'Comeback on the 23rd' Oneus Unveils Highlight Medley for 12th Mini Album... Targeting Global Listeners

[Sportschosun Reporter Ge Eun Lee] Group Oneus has raised expectations for their comeback by hinting at a broadened musical spectrum.

On the afternoon of the 18th, Oneus released a highlight medley of their 12th mini-album 'FIRST LIGHT : 井' through their official SNS channels.

In the released video, snippets of the tracks included in this album are played, starting with 'Runaway' and continuing with the title track 'Don't Look Away', 'By Chance', 'Never Ending Us', and 'We Run for Youth', raising expectations for Oneus's even more diverse genre spectrum.

Furthermore, the film capturing the mood of the new album is also drawing attention and receiving an enthusiastic response. Oneus is showcasing a concept that oscillates between bright energy and refined charisma, further fueling fans' curiosity about what kind of image they will present for their comeback.

The title track, "Don't Look Away," is a song that expresses the promise not to let go of hands, even if feet get wet or clouds obscure the moon, through the cry, "Don't look away." Embodying the conviction that they can achieve anything together and a promise for a new beginning, Oneus clearly conveys the message of standing at the starting line again as a complete group.

Oneus is preparing for a full group comeback with an album distinguished by its high-quality narrative structure. Having established a unique identity through irreplaceable musical concepts and expanded their influence both domestically and internationally, all eyes are on what kind of achievements they will write with this comeback.

Meanwhile, Oneus's 12th mini album 'FIRST LIGHT : 井' will be released on various online music sites at 6 p.m. on the 23rd.

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.