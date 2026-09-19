Sa Mi-ja Considers Moving to a Senior Living Community After Selling Her 6 Billion-Won Yongsan Home for a 1.1 Billion-Won Deposit: "I Think I'd Feel at Ease"

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ge-eun] Actress Sa Mi-ja considered moving into an ultra-luxury senior living community.

On the 18th, a video titled "A Must-Watch When Preparing for Your Parents' Retirement" was posted on Sa Mi-ja's YouTube channel, "Not Omi-ja, But Sa Mi-ja."

That day, Sa Mi-ja toured an ultra-luxury senior living community in Seoul with her husband. Her husband revealed that he had suggested moving into a senior living community three years ago, but Sa Mi-ja had opposed the idea. Sa Mi-ja responded positively, saying, "But now I'm gradually changing my mind. After looking around today, if you like it, I could go along with you."

The senior living community featured various amenities, including a health-care center offering 24-hour care, a movie theater, a karaoke room and a book lounge. Sa Mi-ja and her husband were particularly impressed after viewing a 28-pyeong unit. The deposit was approximately 1.17 billion won, while monthly living costs were 3.15 million won for one person and 3.9 million won for two.

Sa Mi-ja said, "It's one-third the size of our house, but it's thoughtfully designed and packed with everything you need. I was lukewarm about it at first, but now I really want to move in." She added, "I thought we'd have to move into a jeonse rental if our house sold, but there's absolutely no need to do that. I think I'd feel more at ease moving into a place like this."

joyjoy90@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.