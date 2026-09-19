Oh Sang-jin's Wife Kim So-young vs. Her 8-Year-Old Daughter: They Ended Up in Tears After Fighting Over Clothes... "Did I Scold Her for Nothing?"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] TV personality Kim So-young finally gave in to her 8-year-old daughter's firm fashion preferences.

On the 19th, Kim So-young shared an update about taking a weekend outing with her family and recounted an episode from her parenting journey.

She described their weekend routine with the children, saying, "I wanted to drink coffee, but by the time I got the kids ready and came out, it was already 3:30 p.m."

She also admitted that she had a heated exchange with her daughter before leaving the house. Kim So-young wrote, "We actually had a bit of a disagreement before we left. She said she wanted to wear a short-sleeved shirt and shorts," adding, "I told her, 'Who wears shorts in late September?' Ttua started crying, but when we came outside, I saw other kids dressed the same way. I wondered if I had scolded her for no reason. Parenting is hard."

Although the mother and daughter had a minor disagreement over the girl's outfit, Kim So-young found that quite a few children her age were wearing short sleeves and shorts once they were outside.

Afterward, Kim So-young received empathetic messages from other parents. One fan wrote, "A fourth-grade boy in my neighborhood wore short sleeves even in early winter. He's now in high school and grew up perfectly fine. Just leave him be."

Kim So-young responded, "You're right. I think I need to let go a little more," sharing her thoughts on parenting.

As she looked at the outfits of the children around her, Kim So-young said, "There are elementary school kids in shorts everywhere," describing how her earlier judgment had been somewhat undermined. She added, "I don't like the color of the socks either... mmph, mmph," prompting laughter.

The sight of 8-year-old Sua choosing the clothes she wanted despite her mother's objections resonated with parents raising children her age. Kim So-young candidly shared how differences of opinion can arise between parents and children over something as simple as what to wear as a child's individuality develops.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin, a former MBC announcer, in 2016. She gave birth to a daughter in 2019 and welcomed a son last April, making them parents of two children.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.