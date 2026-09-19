'Baek Jong-won's wife' So Yoo-jin startled by her 'unbelievably slim' legs reflected in an elevator mirror: "What happened?"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress So Yoo-jin was startled when she unexpectedly caught sight of her reflection on her way to a water park.

On the 19th, So Yoo-jin shared a glimpse of her weekend routine, writing, "Let's go to the water park."

Dressed casually for her outing, So Yoo-jin took a photo of her reflection in an elevator mirror.

After noticing her legs in the photo, So Yoo-jin could not hide her surprise.

Looking at her legs, So Yoo-jin remarked, "Whoa, my legs... What happened?"

Known for maintaining a consistent self-care routine, So Yoo-jin drew attention by showing off her long, slender legs in the photo. Her genuine surprise at her unexpected appearance also brought a smile to viewers.

Meanwhile, So Yoo-jin married restaurateur and broadcaster Baek Jong-won in 2013. The couple has one son and two daughters. So Yoo-jin, born in 1981, and Baek Jong-won, born in 1966, have a 15-year age difference.

So Yoo-jin currently appears as an MC on Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Oh Eun Yeong's Report: Marriage Hell," where she meets viewers.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.