'Moon Won ♥' Shin Ji: Has She Put on Some Weight? Her Once-Gaunt Face Looks Completely Different—"Health Always Comes First"

[Sportschosun | Kim Soo-hyun] Shin Ji of the group Koyote has drawn attention by sharing an update in which she appears healthier than before.

On the 19th, Shin Ji shared a glimpse of herself traveling for her schedule, saying, "See you today in Yongin and Hwaseong."

That day, Shin Ji created a bright look by pairing a white blouse with a lime-green lace bustier. Her brightly colored outfit and more relaxed, healthier appearance caught people's attention.

In particular, her brighter complexion and appearance, as if she had gained a little weight, stood out. Fans continued to show interest in her more energetic look.

Kim Soo-chan, a younger fellow singer, commented, "Please always stay safe," and Shin Ji replied, "Our Soo-chan, you should always put safety and health first, too," creating a warm exchange.

Previously, fans had expressed concern after Shin Ji was seen looking alarmingly gaunt. Reports that her weight had fallen to the 42-kilogram range, despite her profile listing her height as 164 cm, also raised concerns about her health.

Since then, Shin Ji has reportedly continued taking personal training sessions and managing her health. In this latest update, she drew fans' attention with a more stable and healthier appearance than before.

Meanwhile, Shin Ji married singer Moon Won on May 2. She is currently sharing glimpses of her newlywed life through her YouTube channel and various entertainment programs while actively communicating with fans.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.