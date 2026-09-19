"I Know My Image Isn't Good"—Shin Jung-hwan Explains Why He Lasted 15 Hours on an Excel Broadcast Filled with 'Adult Content and Profanity'

[Sportschosun, Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Shin Jung-hwan candidly discussed his current activities, from running a restaurant to appearing on Excel broadcasts.

On the 15th, the YouTube channel 'Human Story' released an episode titled 'The Human Story of Shin Jung-hwan and Tak Jae-hoon [Country Kkokko].'

Shin Jung-hwan shared that he currently runs a restaurant with monthly sales of about 100 million won.

Regarding Shin Jung-hwan's recent activities, the producer said, "There was something I had been curious about. You appeared on the show, didn't you? At the time, the thumbnail read, 'Why Shin Jung-hwan, who used to be successful, is working at a restaurant.' The video received a huge number of comments such as, 'Isn't Mr. Shin Jung-hwan a businessman?' and 'I heard Mr. Shin Jung-hwan was doing Excel broadcasts.'"

Shin Jung-hwan explained, "The truth is that I run this restaurant and don't really do any other broadcasts. By chance, some younger friends asked me if I wanted to try doing the kind of live broadcasts that are popular these days, and they gave me a chance to join them."

He added, "I gladly accepted because there was a place willing to invite me, and I worked hard."

When the producer said, "People didn't seem to view the image of Excel broadcasts positively, so I sincerely wanted to ask you about it," Shin Jung-hwan acknowledged, "They don't."

Shin Jung-hwan also opened up about his thoughts on his broadcasting career. He said, "I feel that I don't have much time or many years left to remain active. I had a long hiatus and spent a long time reflecting on my actions. During that break, I realized a lot about the life I had been living as if it would last forever."

He continued, "So I thought, 'If a new opportunity or chance comes my way, I should see it through to the end, no matter what—even if I collapse.'"

He also noted that he is unfamiliar to many younger people. Shin Jung-hwan said, "Many young people actually don't know me very well. They don't even know Country Kkokko. Since there are people like that, I thought, 'All right, then I'll go on the livestreams and YouTube channels that those young people watch these days and give it a try.' So I worked hard."

He approached livestreaming with unusual determination. Shin Jung-hwan revealed, "I even livestreamed for 13 to 15 hours a day."

He explained, "Many people have a somewhat negative image of those channels. There are many broadcasts featuring revealing content, provocative material, and profanity, but I am working to present livestreams as an entertainer."

He added, "When people watch, many of their reactions are, 'It's not as big a deal as I thought,' or, 'It's actually fun.'"

Shin Jung-hwan also discussed how his attitude has changed since the past. He said, "When there is a place that is willing to hire me or invite me, I think I should just do the work when the opportunity is given to me. But I wasn't like that in the past. When my manager suggested doing something, I would say, 'I don't want to do it. It's too hard. Let's do it later.' I received many offers with good terms, but I turned down a lot of them."

He added, "I often find myself wondering why I didn't do those things. I think I should do everything I can while I am still at least somewhat healthy."

Meanwhile, in 2010, Shin Jung-hwan repeatedly failed to attend scheduled program recordings after allegations arose that he had been gambling abroad in Cebu, the Philippines. He offered an explanation through his fan cafe, posting a photo of himself hospitalized at a local hospital and suggesting that he was being treated for dengue fever. However, after later admitting to gambling, he also faced controversy over his false explanation.

Shin Jung-hwan was indicted on charges of habitual gambling and sentenced to eight months in prison in 2011. After being released on parole in December of that year, he was effectively absent from television for a long period.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.