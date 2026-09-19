"Oh Sang-jin♥" Kim So-young Amazed by Her 5-Month-Old Son, Calling Him "the Easiest Baby to Raise"—Already Sound Asleep in a Noisy Cafe

[Sportschosun, Kim Su-hyun] Broadcaster Kim So-young has amused fans by sharing an update on her son Suho, who has shown an exceptional ability to adapt.

On the 19th, Kim So-young went on a weekend outing with her husband, Oh Sang-jin, and their daughter, Sua, and son, Suho.

When the family visited a cafe that day, Kim So-young worried about whether Suho would be able to sleep in the crowded space. The noise inside the cafe was quite loud.

However, contrary to Kim So-young's concerns, Suho was already fast asleep.

Kim So-young shared the situation, saying, "I was saying, 'Suho won't be able to sleep because the cafe is so noisy,' but little Suho is already asleep," drawing laughs.

This was not the first time Suho had remained so unfazed. On the 17th, Kim So-young had also shared a photo of her son at a bookstore, writing, "I came to the bookstore, but I thought Suho was on mute."

In the video she shared, Suho looked around by moving only his eyes from side to side without fussing, even in the unfamiliar surroundings. His calm expression among new places and people caught viewers' attention.

As glimpses of Suho's calm and easygoing personality continue to emerge from Kim So-young's daily life raising two children, they have brought smiles to viewers' faces.

Meanwhile, Kim So-young married Oh Sang-jin, a former Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) announcer, in 2016. She gave birth to their daughter in 2019 and welcomed their son in April, making them parents of two.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.