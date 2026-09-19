'Seven♥' Lee Da-hae, Is She Really Eight Months Pregnant? So Yoo-jin Marvels, "The Prettiest Pregnant Woman in the World"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Da-hae shared an emotional update as she entered her eighth month of pregnancy.

On the 19th, Lee Da-hae shared an update on social media, expressing her amazement: "I can't believe I'm already eight months pregnant..."

She continued, "I had even forgotten how many weeks along I was, so I asked ChatGPT. It told me that I had already entered my 29th week," adding with a laugh, "You know me better than I know myself. It's reassuring to have you."

Currently staying abroad, she showed off her beauty as an expectant mother in a loose-fitting outfit that slightly concealed her rounded baby bump. Despite her busy schedule, she could not hide her excitement as a parent-to-be.

Lee Da-hae confessed, "I've been so busy with overwhelming things lately that I haven't had a moment to breathe, and sometimes I feel sorry toward Haebuni because I can't rest comfortably." She added, "But every time we go for a checkup, they tell me that both the baby and I are very healthy and that everything is fine, so I can only feel grateful."

She continued, "I'm also grateful to Haebuni for holding on so well, and I'm spending each day with a thankful heart," before resolving, "Let's get through the remaining two months or so together! Let's keep going!"

Lee Da-hae's heartwarming update drew enthusiastic congratulations from her colleagues in the entertainment industry. Her close friend, comedian Shim Jin-hwa, sent her an affectionate message of support, saying, "Da-hae, I love you and Haebuni. Stay strong." Actress So Yoo-jin also praised her, saying, "You are the prettiest pregnant woman in the world."

Meanwhile, Lee Da-hae married singer Seven in 2022 and is expecting to give birth in November.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.