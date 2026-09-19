Kim Soo-hyun Takes the South Korean Stage for the First Time in 18 Months... His Smile Remains Despite His Gaunt Face

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yun-seon] Actor Kim Soo-hyun made his first official public appearance in South Korea in about 18 months following controversy surrounding his personal life.

Kim Soo-hyun attended the 2026 The Fact Music Awards (TMA), held at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in Yeonje-gu, Busan, on the afternoon of the 19th, as a presenter for the TMA Popularity Award.

Dressed in a black suit, Kim Soo-hyun took the stage and greeted the audience, saying, "Today, I am standing here as a presenter, but I am also someone who loves K-pop." He continued, "K-pop has grown by embracing our emotions and stories, becoming a culture that fans around the world can enjoy, empathize with and communicate through, transcending borders and languages."

Kim Soo-hyun added, "This means that the power of our artists and music has grown even stronger. The award I am presenting today is a special one made possible by fans around the world. I am also happy to share this glorious moment."

Although Kim Soo-hyun appeared at an official public event in South Korea for the first time in a long while and looked somewhat thinner than before, he did not lose his smile. He later personally presented the trophy to Lim Young-woong, the winner of the TMA Popularity Award.

Meanwhile, Kim Soo-hyun effectively halted his activities in March last year after facing allegations that he had been in a relationship with the late Kim Sae-ron since she was a minor.

At the time, Kim Soo-hyun's side acknowledged the relationship but countered that it began after Kim Sae-ron had become an adult. He later filed complaints against Kim Se-ui, head of the YouTube channel Garo Sero Research Institute, and the late actress's bereaved family on charges including defamation.

In July, police decided not to refer to prosecutors a case stemming from a complaint filed by Kim Sae-ron's bereaved family against Kim Soo-hyun for alleged violations of the Child Welfare Act and other offenses, citing insufficient evidence. The police sent the relevant records to prosecutors. Prosecutors did not request a supplementary investigation or reinvestigation, effectively bringing the related investigative procedures, which had continued since last year, to an end.

Kim Se-ui, who had raised the allegations, was indicted in custody on charges including defamation through the dissemination of false information.

Kim Soo-hyun resumed his overseas activities in July, beginning with a schedule in the Philippines. Last month, he appeared as a special guest on a live broadcast marking the 37th anniversary of Indonesian commercial broadcaster Rajawali Citra Televisi Indonesia (RCTI), where he sang an OST from his signature series Dream High.

Having resumed his activities in South Korea through this awards ceremony, Kim Soo-hyun will also attend Asia Artist Awards 2026 (AAA 2026), which will be held over two days, December 5 and 6, at National Stadium (Kaohsiung).

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.