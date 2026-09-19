Yoon Hye-jin Fires Back at Comments on Her Bikini Body: "I'm Thin, So What? That's Something You Didn't Need to Say"

[Sportschosun reporter Cho Yoon-sun] Yoon Hye-jin, wife of Uhm Tae-woong and a former principal dancer with Korea National Ballet, sharply responded to comments judging her body.

On the 19th, Yoon Hye-jin posted several photos on social media along with the caption, "You're probably tired of Bali photos by now. Still, this is my first solo trip in my life, excluding my years studying abroad, so I have to document it!"

The photos showed Yoon Hye-jin enjoying a tan in a pink bikini. Her toned, muscular physique, befitting a former principal dancer of Korea National Ballet, also drew attention.

One netizen commented, "You're too thin 😢," prompting Yoon Hye-jin to respond, "Yes, I'm thin. So what?" She continued with a pointed remark: "But I don't think it's necessary to judge people's bodies, whether they're fat or thin. Let's each take good care of our own health. Don't cry."

When another netizen praised her, saying, "You're absolutely captivating. Why are you so beautiful?" Yoon Hye-jin replied, "I'm beautiful because you see me that way, and if you choose to see me as unattractive, I can look endlessly unattractive. It's your eyes that are beautiful. Thank you."

Meanwhile, Yoon Hye-jin married actor Uhm Tae-woong in 2013, and they have a daughter, Uhm Ji-on. Last month, she returned to the stage as a ballerina after about 10 years.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.