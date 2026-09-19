Jeong Jun-ho ♥ Lee Ha-jeong, 10 Billion Won Mansion for Children's International School → Educational Passion Even on Weekends... "Mom Is Sorry"

[Sportschosun Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Broadcaster Lee Ha-jeong revealed her heartwarming weekend daily life with her daughter.

On the 19th, Lee Ha-jeong shared an update on her weekend through social media, saying, "Yudam went out for a walk with Grandma."

Lee Ha-jeong and Jeong Jun-ho's 7-year-old daughter smiled brightly with the happiest face in the world and waved her hand toward her mother looking down from the house, making viewers smile.

Lee Ha-jeong smiled at the adorable sight of her child, but added realistic empathy for a mother raising a child by saying, "I'm sorry Mom keeps nagging you because you have to do what needs to be done."

Jeong Jun-ho and Lee Ha-jeong are known for being sincere about the education of their two children. Under the care of Lee Ha-jeong, who leads a busy life acting as a "manager" for her children instead of pursuing her glamorous career as a former announcer, their 7-year-old daughter, Yudam, is reportedly receiving a top-tier education that includes attending an international school and learning the violin.

In particular, coupled with their passion for education, the 10 billion won detached house in Songdo International City that Jeong Jun-ho revealed in the past is once again becoming a hot topic.

Jeong Jun-ho previously revealed on a broadcast, "My main home is in Seoul's Daechi-dong, and since my second daughter, following my first son, will also be attending an international school in Incheon Metropolitan City starting next year, I built this house in advance." Located within a golf club in Songdo International City, Incheon Metropolitan City, this house is a two-story building with a basement, designed in an American style, and is a mansion worth tens of billions of won that boasts floor-to-ceiling windows offering views of the golf course, drawing significant attention.

Meanwhile, Lee Ha-jeong, a former Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) announcer, married actor Jeong Jun-ho, who is 10 years her senior, in 2011 and has one son and one daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.