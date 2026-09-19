57-year-old Ji Sang-ryeol bristles at 23-year-old female idol who spoke of an "opportunity" for her senior: "How old are you?" (Mr. House Husband)

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Ji Sang-ryeol, a 57-year-old broadcaster, drew laughs by bristling at an unexpected remark from a 23-year-old idol.

The 19th episode of KBS 2TV's "Mr. House Husband Season 2" (hereafter "Mr. House Husband") showed Ji Sang-ryeol appearing at the set of Mighty Mouth's music video for its new song, "SOJU BOMB," after transforming into G.C. Hammer.

Ji Sang-ryeol visited the set to take part in the music video for Mighty Mouth's new song.

Despite Mighty Mouth's flustered reaction after previously drawing the line by saying, "Only through the recording," Ji paid no attention to it. Treating himself as part of the "one team," he took charge of the atmosphere on set.

Mighty Mouth then explained to Ji Sang-ryeol that the music video had a separate female lead. They said, "There's a female lead in our music video. She's Yeju of Ichillin', and her opinion matters more than ours."

In response, Ji Sang-ryeol brought up how he had previously supported the girl group RESCENE and joked, "I got RESCENE's blood flowing." At the time, Ji had actively supported RESCENE, even performing its songs and dances.

A short while later, Yeju appeared as the female lead in the music video. After making an entrance with a bright appearance, she said of Ji Sang-ryeol's participation, "It seems like this will be a really great opportunity for you."

Taken aback by Yeju's unexpected remark, Ji Sang-ryeol immediately snapped back, "How old are you this year to be giving me an opportunity?" He wittily played along with being portrayed as the one receiving an opportunity.

Yeju, who was born in 2004, is 23 this year, making her a full 34 years younger than 57-year-old Ji Sang-ryeol. Against the backdrop of an age gap large enough for Ji to be her father, Yeju's remark and Ji's immediate response turned the set into a sea of laughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.