Brands That Have Won Over Everyone from BLACKPINK's Jennie to Meryl Streep Come Together as Moscow Fashion Week Opens in September

[Sportschosun Reporter Kwon Young-han] Fashion brands chosen by Hollywood screen legend Meryl Streep and global star BLACKPINK's Jennie will converge in Moscow this fall.

The collections of designers beloved by celebrities worldwide will be showcased in grand fashion. They include Solangel, which created the dress worn by Meryl Streep in the film "The Devil Wears Prada 2," and Yanina Couture, which drew attention after Jennie wore its designs during a promotional shoot for her first full-length album, "Ruby."

Moscow Fashion Week will take place in Moscow, Russia, from September 26 to October 1. As a major international event in the fashion industry that brings together emerging designers from around the world, it continues the global fashion calendar after Milan, London and New York. More than 200 brands will participate in a range of programs, including runway shows and pop-up stores. Solangel, which created the dress worn by Meryl Streep in "The Devil Wears Prada 2," will present its collection alongside Chinese brand Momiwei and Russian brands Vereja, Ianis Chamalidy and Za_Za. Designers from Spain, Sri Lanka, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, India and the United States will also take to the runway.

Known for its crystal-embellished eveningwear, Solangel was founded by Irena Soprano and will unveil a new collection at Moscow Fashion Week. The dress created for Miranda Priestly in the film is one of the brand's recent signature pieces. Before that, global stars including Lady Gaga and Beyoncé had chosen Solangel designs for the red carpet.

Moscow-based brand Shin, which produces its collections in Seoul, will also present a new line. Its fusion hanbok, a modern reinterpretation of traditional Korean attire, is one of the brand's key lines. Antonio Shin, a Korean designer raised in Russia, explained his perspective on his roots: "The hanbok we interpreted is daywear best suited to people who are not afraid to look different from others and want to express their creativity through clothing."

Russian designer brands have also appeared in projects with Korean artists. Jennie wore Yanina Couture designs in promotional shoots for her first full-length album, "Ruby," including its teaser video, photobook and photocards. The dress came from the brand's Spring/Summer 2024 "Phoenix" line. Founded by Yulia Yanina, the fashion house is one of the Russian brands that have presented couture collections in Paris and established a presence on the haute couture calendar.

Momiwei will represent China at Moscow Fashion Week. Its founder and design director, Shan Wei, participated in "10+3 SHOWROOM," an emerging designer support program operated by China International Fashion Week. Last September, Momiwei presented its "Light Sequence" collection in Beijing, reinterpreting traditional aesthetics through simple silhouettes and handcrafted details. In Moscow, it will present garments that combine Xiangyunsha silk with velvet and acetate. Through soft draping and handcrafted details, the collection seeks to show how traditional materials can be incorporated into a modern wardrobe. For the brand, participating in the fashion week is also an opportunity to establish a presence in the Russian market and the international fashion industry.

Among the overseas fashion industry experts attending Moscow Fashion Week is Gu Yeli, founder of Ontimeshow. One of Shanghai's largest trade shows, Ontimeshow has introduced designers and showrooms during Shanghai Fashion Week. The purpose of Gu's visit is to discover new design talent through the Moscow Fashion Week program. Gu Yeli said, "There is significant potential for opportunities to collaborate with Russian designers on future projects." She added, "Collaborating with Russian designers can bring a variety of design styles to the platform and promote exchange and development between the fashion industries of both sides."

Alongside figures from the overseas fashion industry, some of the youngest participants at Moscow Fashion Week will also take the stage. One notable example is 3ds, a brand founded by Mikhail Nikolsky at the age of 11. Now 14, the designer is known for collections that combine minimalism and relaxed silhouettes with motifs drawn from nature and the textures of different materials. 3ds will also participate in the MODE Shanghai Fashion Trade Show, the official trade show of Shanghai Fashion Week, which will be held from October 8 to 12.

In addition to runway shows, the Moscow Fashion Week program includes pop-up stores featuring independent brands and World Fashion Shorts, an international film festival screening short films about fashion. Films were submitted from around the world. The screening program will feature short films from Korea, the Philippines, Argentina, Brazil, Greece, Russia, Mexico and the United States.

Meanwhile, the BRICS+ Fashion Summit will be held in Moscow from September 28 to 30. Manufacturers, retailers, investors, designers and representatives of industry associations will gather to discuss strategies for growing brands in international markets, changes in consumer behavior and the use of artificial intelligence in the fashion industry.

Reporter Kwon Young-han kwonfilm@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.