Ji Sang-ryeol, Once Again Hit by Breakup Rumors with Shin Bo-ram, 16 Years His Junior... Young Tak Worries, "What Will Happen to Bo-ram?" (Mr. House Husband)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Su-hyeon] As 57-year-old Ji Sang-ryeol pours exceptional passion into his singing career, breakup rumors involving Shin Bo-ram, with whom he is publicly dating, were brought up again on the show.

On the 19th episode of KBS 2TV's "Mr. House Husband Season 2" (hereafter "Mr. House Husband"), Ji Sang-ryeol transformed into singer G.C. Hammer and participated in producing Mighty Mouth's new song "SOJU BOMB."

That day, Ji Sang-ryeol revealed his ambitions as a singer and showed exceptional passion for his music career.

Watching him, Eun Ji-won said, "Now that I see it, the result is so good. Aren't you really giving up the name Ji Sang-ryeol?" His comment drew laughter.

Young Tak then mentioned Ji Sang-ryeol's girlfriend, Shin Bo-ram, and said, "Then what will happen to Bo-ram?" Eun Ji-won added, "Should we meet Bo-ram? I wonder what she thinks," expressing suspicion that Ji Sang-ryeol had become overly absorbed in his music career.

This brought the recent breakup rumors involving Ji Sang-ryeol and Shin Bo-ram back into the conversation.

Earlier on the show, Eun Ji-won watched Ji Sang-ryeol focus on recording a feature for Mighty Mouth and joked, "It's been two months now. Did you break up with Bo-ram? You're obsessed with this."

However, Park Seo Jin dismissed the breakup rumors, saying, "He said he was singing for Bo-ram." The captions also read, "No misunderstandings. Even G.C. Hammer's activities are for Bo-ram," drawing attention.

The twist was that Ji Sang-ryeol's music career was not the reason for the breakup rumors; rather, it was actually for his girlfriend, Shin Bo-ram.

Meanwhile, Ji Sang-ryeol is publicly dating shopping host Shin Bo-ram, who is 16 years younger than him.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.