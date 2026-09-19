Exceed In Dreaming (EXID)'s Hyelin Becomes Owner of a Taco Restaurant with KRW 140 Million in Monthly Sales... "It's Hard Because There Are So Many Expenses"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yun-sun] Hyelin of EXID opened up about the challenges of running a taco restaurant that recorded KRW 140 million in monthly sales.

On the 19th, a video titled "Monthly Sales of KRW 140 Million! We Brought in EXID's Hyelin... She Really Worked a Lot of Part-Time Jobs, Too" was posted on Cao Lu's YouTube channel.

That day, Hyelin shared an update on her life, saying, "These days, I have multiple jobs. I'm running a taco restaurant, performing in musicals, working as a DJ, and making music."

Cao Lu said, "While browsing the internet in China, I saw a news report saying that Hyelin's business was doing extremely well," and asked, "How did you get started?"

Hyelin explained, "I was actually very interested in the food-service business. Then I attended a gathering and met the owner of a taco restaurant I often visited. They said a good spot had become available in Anguk and suggested that we do it together, so that's how I got started."

She also opened up about the difficulties of running the business. Hyelin said, "An employee can quit, but if the owner quits, the business goes under," adding, "Since I have multiple jobs, managing everything alone is too much. So another person helps manage the restaurant, and we run it together."

She continued, "Still, the employees have a strong sense of unity. When they face difficulties, they offer plenty of opinions and ideas, which I really appreciate."

Asked about the secret to her success, Hyelin said, "The location has to be good, and you also need to carefully consider how much of a margin you can expect. I also enjoy cooking. That's why I think it has to be fun," emphasizing, "In any case, factors such as the price and practical considerations also have to be taken into account." She then joked, "It's hard because so many expenses keep adding up. Please help me."

She also looked back on the days when she worked part-time jobs. Hyelin revealed, "We were unemployed before 'Up & Down' became a hit," and said that she worked various part-time jobs to cover her living expenses while promoting as EXID.

Meanwhile, Hyelin opened the taco restaurant in March and is currently running it. On a YouTube channel last month, she said, "Sales are good at times and dip at others," adding, "Average monthly sales are KRW 140 million, and after deducting all expenses, the net profit is KRW 40 million."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.