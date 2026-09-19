'32-year-old' Park Seo Jin Suspected His Mother of Having an Affair? Follows Her After Noticing Suspicious Changes: "Who Is Teacher Jang?" (Mr. House Husband)

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Singer Park Seo Jin's mother went out looking unlike her usual self, putting the family on edge.

The KBS 2TV program "Mr. House Husband Season 2" (hereafter, "Mr. House Husband"), which aired on the 19th, showed Park Seo Jin's mother behaving noticeably differently from usual.

Park Seo Jin was startled when he saw his mother, who usually preferred achromatic clothing, leave the house wearing a bright red T-shirt and makeup. She even danced happily as she headed out.

His father brushed it off, saying, "I don't know where she went. She probably had plans." Park Seo Jin and Park Hyo-jung, however, saw things differently. The two watched their mother closely, saying, "Mom has been acting strange lately."

Even when Park Hyo-jung asked where she was going, their mother did not give a proper answer. Park Seo Jin then warned his father ominously, saying, "Letting your guard down can bring the whole dam down. When someone suddenly starts doing things they never used to do, there's a reason."

The atmosphere grew even more peculiar when Park Hyo-jung imitated her mother's tone, saying, "She even left earlier saying, 'Yes, Teacher Jang~.'"

At first, their father firmly trusted his wife. He confidently said, "Your mother would never do something like that, no matter where she was. It's fine."

But as the family continued to point out that their mother's behavior was strange, their father also began to waver. He admitted, "At first, I trusted my wife, but as you all kept needling me, I started to wonder. At first, I couldn't think straight, and later, I became annoyed."

Watching this, Lee Yo-won sympathized, saying, "When people keep egging you on, you can start to suspect things that weren't even there before."

In the end, the family decided to follow their mother themselves. The Park siblings took their anxious father out of the house, and Park Seo Jin explained, "Rather than simply suspecting something because it feels suspicious, I wanted to see for sure, so we decided to follow her."

Amid the tension, the family discovered that their mother's destination was somewhere completely unexpected. She had gone to a Park Golf course.

The identity of "Teacher Jang," who had fueled the family's curiosity, was also revealed. Teacher Jang was the instructor who taught their mother Park Golf.

Their mother explained why she had not told the family, saying, "What's the point of telling you? Your father has absolutely no interest in exercise."

The family's suspicions surrounding "Teacher Jang" ultimately ended with the unexpected reveal that their mother was playing Park Golf. The commotion, which began with her unusual behavior, brought both laughter and a twist.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.