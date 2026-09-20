Lee Ji-hyun's 13-year-old Daughter, Whose Beauty Has Everyone Talking... Firmly Rejects Calls for Acting Debut: "She Has to Study"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jo Yun-seon] Lee Ji-hyun, a former member of Jewelry, was pleased as her daughter Seoyun's beauty became a hot topic, but she firmly drew the line at a debut in the entertainment industry.

On the 19th, the YouTube channel "Hyeonsaeng Mode Queen Jihyun" released a video titled "'Jewelry' and Real Life: A Record of That Wildly Chaotic Day♥ | Behind the Scenes of Immortal Songs!!"

That day, Lee Ji-hyun was told by the production staff that the YouTube video featuring her and her daughter Seoyun had received an enthusiastic response. The staff said, "The comments have gone crazy saying Seoyun is pretty," and Lee Ji-hyun smiled proudly even as she said, "I haven't seen the comments."

When the staff then said, "Many people are saying you should have her become an actress," Lee Ji-hyun firmly replied, "No. She has to study." The staff teased her, asking, "Didn't you secretly go to an audition yourself?" But Lee Ji-hyun once again opposed her daughter's debut in the entertainment industry, saying firmly, "She has to study."

Lee Ji-hyun later talked with Park Jung-ah about their children. When the staff once again complimented Seoyun, saying, "Seoyun is so pretty," Park Jung-ah also marveled, "Why is she so beautiful?"

Park Jung-ah laughed and said, "Looking at the comments, people said I was her father," and Lee Ji-hyun added, "They said she looks like a child made by mixing you and me together." Park Jung-ah described Seoyun's beauty as "handsome beauty."

Lee Ji-hyun also said, "Park Jung-ah promised to drink with Seoyun when she becomes an adult. She said she would take her around and teach her how to drink," adding, "I'm asking because I can't drink." Park Jung-ah then responded affectionately, "Why wouldn't you be able to? I'll do it all for you."

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.