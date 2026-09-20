'Byul ♥' Haha Gets Choked Up Over Guilt Toward His Three Children: "I Didn't Even See Them for a Week"

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-sun] Haha opened up about feeling sorry that his busy schedule has kept him from spending time with his children.

On the 19th, Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s Hangout with Yoo released a video titled "[What Is It? What Is It? What on Earth Is Going On?] The Story After Taking Off the Wig in The War of Money... The Eve of the Mayhem."

When those around him expressed concern about his busy schedule, Haha confessed, "I didn't even see my kids' faces this week." He then asked, "Are our kids growing up well?" eliciting laughter.

Haha also looked into a mirror and sighed as he worried about his noticeably thinner hair. "Even though I'm taking hair-loss medication, my hair keeps getting thinner. It's all broken off," he said.

Later, while talking with Heo Kyung-hwan and Joo Woo-jae, Haha once again expressed regret over not being able to spend much time with his children. He said, "I went out of town for the first time in a while and got home at 3 a.m. I opened the door and went in while the kids were asleep. But they had grown so much."

"That really choked me up. It made me wonder what I was doing living such a busy life. I need to make more memories with my children," he said wistfully.

Haha also explained why he could not readily make travel plans with Joo Woo-jae and Heo Kyung-hwan. "Once you become a father, you'll understand too, but the responsibility is so immense that you can't easily decide on anything," he said, opening up about the weight he feels as the head of his household.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.