Yoo Yeon-seok Has Slimmed Down Considerably, and There Was a Reason His Face Looks More Handsome... "I Hold Back Because I'll Gain Weight Even If I Want to Eat"

[Sportschosun | Reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actor Yoo Yeon-seok revealed his simple after-work routine following a day of filming.

On the 19th, a video titled "I'm Clocking Out Now" was posted on Yoo Yeon-seok’s YouTube channel, "Yoo Yeon-seok’s Weekend Yeon-seok Theater."

After wrapping up his day, Yoo Yeon-seok ended it with a refreshing glass of beer.

He took a sip and savored the moment, soon drawing attention with a happy smile.

He said, "When I come home after filming, I want something refreshing, but thinking about the next day, drinking soju feels lonely."

He continued, "Having snacks with straight soju by myself feels lonely. So I enjoy having a glass of beer." He also opened up about his preference for drinking alone.

He also revealed his simple taste in snacks. Yoo Yeon-seok said, "Chicken would be fine too, but it's heavy, so I just have a snack," adding, "I have one can with a few chicken-leg snacks."

However, he said it was difficult to enjoy beer freely during filming. Concerned about gaining weight, Yoo Yeon-seok was in fact maintaining a slim physique.

Yoo Yeon-seok expressed his regret, saying, "I can't drink several beers during filming because I'll gain weight." He added, "It would be so nice to have several. I could drink several, but then I'd gain weight," prompting laughter.

Although Yoo Yeon-seok restrained himself from drinking beer to manage his weight during filming, his particular satisfaction in enjoying a can after work drew attention.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.