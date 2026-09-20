'66-Year-Old' Lee Mi-sook Gives a Cryptic Answer to a Question About 'Remarriage Later in Life': "I Don't Know. You Ask About Everything"

[Sportschosun reporter Kim Soo-hyun] Actress Lee Mi-sook amused viewers with her candid response to questions about her views on romance.

On the 18th, a video titled 'Lee Mi-sook-style dumplings for Chuseok. We made them spicy and had a great time!' was uploaded to Lee Mi-sook's YouTube channel.

While making dumplings that day, Lee Mi-sook was asked about her notably more thorough skin-care routine than usual.

When the producer-director asked, "You've been taking much better care of your skin lately," Lee Mi-sook replied, "Shouldn't I? Maybe I could start a second chapter of my life."

The producer-director pressed her further, asking, "What are you hoping for?" Lee Mi-sook drew a line by responding, "I'm not hoping for anything," but then added cryptically, "If I keep taking care of myself diligently, maybe there will be something waiting at the end?"

When the producer-director then asked, "Are you waiting for your soulmate?" Lee Mi-sook hesitated, saying, "I don't think so..." After thinking for a moment, she eventually answered candidly, "Well, I don't know."

Lee Mi-sook suddenly responded, "Why should I have to tell you that? You ask about everything," turning the set into a sea of laughter.

The producer-director was undeterred and continued teasing Lee Mi-sook, saying, "You're getting too ambitious." Later, after explaining, "There was a script. It isn't true," Lee Mi-sook shot back, "You guys are crazy," prompting another round of laughter.

Meanwhile, Lee Mi-sook married a plastic surgeon in 1987 and divorced after about 20 years of marriage. She has a son and a daughter.

shyun@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.