Tae Jin-ah: "I Take My Wife Around in a Wheelchair... Her Dementia Has Been Stable for a Year" ('Van Live')

[Sportschosun reporter Jo Yoon-seon] Singer Tae Jin-ah expressed his gratitude, saying that the slowdown in the progression of his wife Lee Ok-hyeong's dementia has continued for about a year. Lee Ok-hyeong has been battling the disease for seven years.

Tae Jin-ah appeared as a guest on "Van Live," a new digital music program from TV Chosun released on the 19th.

That day, Tae Jin-ah spoke about his wife Lee Ok-hyeong's current condition, stating, "The progression of her dementia has stopped. Her condition has plateaued for nearly a year, and I am so grateful."

Tae Jin-ah said he personally pushes his wife's wheelchair and stays by her side when they go out. "When we go somewhere like a broadcasting station together, I take her around in a wheelchair," he said. "But these days, my wife does not really like going outside."

He added, "This summer was especially hot, so I could not take her out. When autumn comes, I plan to go out with her again."

He also revealed his deep affection for his wife. Tae Jin-ah emphasized, "She has the right to receive everything from me, and I have a duty to do anything and everything for her."

Tae Jin-ah also shared the love story behind their relationship. He recalled, "I met her in the United States in August 1981. At the time, I was completely broke. I exchanged $45 at Gimpo International Airport and went there, but I did not even have enough money for a return plane ticket, so I bought only a one-way ticket. I went because I believed in the American Dream and had been told I could make money there." He continued, "After arriving in the United States, I followed my future wife around for more than six months. I would even go and stare at her house for no particular reason."

He continued, "While all that was happening, my mother passed away in Korea, but I could not go because I did not even have a ticket. My younger sibling sent me a photo from the funeral, and I cried a lot when I saw it. I told Ok-hyeong, 'Who would like someone as poor as me? But please look at the photo just once, for the last time.'"

Tae Jin-ah explained, "My wife saw the photo, and because I was crying so hard, she said, 'I will meet you, so please stop crying.' That was how we began seeing each other."

He added, "After that, we had Eru, and she stayed by my side. She taught me English and even sold things on the streets in the United States with me." Expressing his gratitude, he continued, "Given how successful I have become today, shouldn't I do anything and everything for her?"

Meanwhile, Tae Jin-ah married Lee Ok-hyeong in 1981, and they have two sons. Their second son, Eru, is active as a singer and actor.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.