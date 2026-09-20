"Why Did You Bring a Photo of a Dead Child?" Choi Ye-na Opens Up About Her Childhood Cancer Battle on "Omniscient Interfering View"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Singer Choi Ye-na opened up about how she hovered between life and death after battling childhood cancer.

The episode of Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC)'s "Omniscient Interfering View" broadcast on the 19th featured a look into Choi Ye-na's daily life.

That day, Choi Ye-na's mother visited her daughter's home, prepared a meal for her, and nagged her, saying, "The busier you are, the more you need to take care of your health." The reason for her mother's nagging was that Choi Ye-na had suffered from a serious illness as a child.

Choi Ye-na stunned everyone by saying, "I developed childhood cancer when I was a baby." She recalled, "When I was four, I hovered between life and death," adding, "I was so sick that the hospital said there was no hope." She continued, "My parents took my photo to a shaman, who reportedly threw it down as soon as she saw it and said, 'Why did you bring a photo of a dead child?'" She added, "At that time, my mom and dad raised me with tremendous care, determined to save me somehow. I was extremely frail."

Choi Ye-na also recalled, "I was living innocently like a carefree child when I injured my leg, and the hospital said I wouldn't be able to walk. After hearing that, my mother took me to a public bathhouse and threw me into a large bath. She thought, 'If you want to live, you have to move, right?' And I was walking a month later."

She revealed her deep affection for her parents, saying, "I believe my parents saved me from a fate in which I wasn't supposed to survive." After hearing this, Jun Hyun-moo said, "There is a reason your mother nags you so much."

Choi Ye-na smiled as she said, "I caused my parents a lot of worry, so I felt terribly sorry. From then on, I decided I absolutely had to succeed and become successful, and somehow repay them. I worked incredibly hard, and these days they seem very happy."

In fact, Choi Ye-na has continued to show her parents her gratitude through generous acts of filial devotion. She drew attention by revealing, "I got my parents a new home and replaced my mother's car, and I'm planning to replace my father's car this time as well."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.