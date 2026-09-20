Shim Jin-Hwa Avoided 'German Shooting Rampage' Thanks to Jung Hyung-don... "I Heard Gunshots as Soon as We Went to the Bathroom" ('Dongchimi')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Television personality Shim Jin-Hwa revealed a harrowing anecdote about how she avoided a shooting rampage in Germany thanks to Jung Hyung-don's unusual bathroom habit.

On the 19th, Shim Jin-Hwa appeared on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN)'s program 'Dongchimi' and recalled a trip to Germany with Jung Hyung-don and his wife.

That day, Shim Jin-Hwa said, "I'm close to Jung Hyung-don and his wife. We traveled to Germany together as two couples."

She said, "We arrived in Munich, where a beer festival was being held," adding, "I wanted to get there quickly, but whenever Jung Hyung-don arrives somewhere, he goes to the bathroom. And once he goes in, he takes forever to come out," drawing laughter.

Eager to enjoy the festival, Shim Jin-Hwa suggested using a shopping mall's bathroom, but Jung Hyung-don insisted on using only the bathroom at their accommodation. Shim Jin-Hwa confessed that she found his behavior frustrating at the time, saying, "Think how much time that wasted. I was so stressed out."

However, the situation changed dramatically as soon as they arrived at their accommodation. Shim Jin-Hwa described what unfolded before her eyes, saying, "We had just entered the accommodation when we suddenly heard screams, followed by gunshots," and, "I looked toward the window, and people began rushing in like a swarm."

The 2016 Munich shooting occurred near the place where Shim Jin-Hwa and her group were staying.

Shim Jin-Hwa recalled the terrifying moment, saying, "We would have been right there." She added, "Jung Hyung-don's bathroom trip saved our lives. If he hadn't said he was going to the bathroom, we would have been right at the scene," and said that afterward she told him, "You can go to the bathroom as much as you want. You're our lifesaver," drawing laughter.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.