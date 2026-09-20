Is That Really Park Bo-young? She Has Transformed Completely, Shedding Her 'Ppobly' Image with a Daring Short Haircut

[Sportschosun, Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Park Bo-young has shed her familiar lovable image and revealed a whole new side of herself.

On the 19th, Park Bo-young posted several pictorial and behind-the-scenes photos on her social media, tagging the accounts of fashion magazine W Korea and jewelry brand Chopard.

In the released photos, Park Bo-young captivated attention with a look markedly different from the neat and lovable image audiences had grown accustomed to seeing.

Her dramatically short hairstyle made an especially strong impression. She pulled off everything from short hair with bangs to cropped styles that revealed her neck, creating a chic and more mature look.

Her styling was equally bold. Park Bo-young paired a tube top that exposed her shoulders and collarbones with black pants, while in another look, she wore a form-fitting black sleeveless top to create an atmosphere unlike anything she had shown before. She completed the looks with striking eye makeup and jewelry, maximizing her sophisticated appeal.

In another photo, she wore her long hair swept neatly back and accessorized with a glamorous necklace and rings. In a shot featuring a tomato as a prop, her playful expression added to the pictorial's distinctive mood.

Above all, the photos drew attention because they showed a striking contrast with the 'Ppobly' image that had long been associated with Park Bo-young. Known for her cute, youthful appearance, she revealed a new side through her short hair, daring outfits, and intense facial expressions.

Domestic and international fans also continued to react to the post. They left comments such as "You're so beautiful, sis," "You are already amazing, but you're an even more incredible actress," and "I'd love to see you play a character with this kind of vibe in a drama or film."

Meanwhile, Park Bo-young gave a strong performance in the Disney+ original series 'Gold Land,' released in the first half of this year.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.