Jessica Takes South Korean Stage 12 Years After Leaving Girls' Generation, Reunites with Park Myung-soo for 'Cold Noodles'

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun, Reporter] Park Myung-soo and Jessica have reunited as Myeongka Drive after 17 years. Jessica's return to a South Korean stage after a long absence has drawn particularly intense attention.

A special performance for participants who had completed the race took place on the 19th at Gyeongju Civic Stadium during the '2026 Infinite Challenge Run in Gyeongju.' Park Myung-soo, Jessica, Skull & Haha, Zion.T, Yoon Mirae & Tiger JK, Lee Juck, and other artists associated with past Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) Infinite Challenge song festivals performed on stage.

The reunion between Park Myung-soo and Jessica was the night's biggest highlight. The two returned to the stage as Myeongka Drive and performed their hit song 'Cold Noodles.' When the familiar intro began and they started singing together, the venue was quickly swept up in an atmosphere that felt like a scene from an old Infinite Challenge song festival.

Videos and photos capturing the performance spread rapidly across social media and online communities, generating significant buzz. For fans who remember the duo's performance in 2009, the moment brought back welcome memories.

'Cold Noodles' originated at MBC's 'Olympic-daero Duet Song Festival,' which aired in 2009. At the time, Park Myung-soo and Jessica, then a member of Girls' Generation (SNSD), formed a team called Myeongka Drive. Their unexpectedly successful pairing and the song's highly addictive melody won widespread affection.

Although 'Cold Noodles' was created as part of a television project, it has become a signature seasonal song that returns every summer. The reunion carried added significance because the two singers, who first performed together in 2009, returned to the stage under the same name in 2026, about 17 years later.

The event organizers had previously attracted attention by announcing Jessica's appearance and previewing that the two would perform 'Cold Noodles' together for the first time in about 17 years.

Jessica's return to a South Korean stage after a long absence was another point of interest. She debuted as a member of Girls' Generation in 2007 and left the group in 2014, later expanding her career into solo music and fashion entrepreneurship. She subsequently remained active mainly in Chinese-speaking markets, so opportunities to see her perform as a singer in South Korea became relatively rare.

The moment became even more special because Jessica chose to appear before South Korean fans with Park Myung-soo for 'Cold Noodles.' The connection that began on Infinite Challenge 17 years ago has been renewed after a long interval, evoking nostalgia among fans who regularly watched the program at the time.

Meanwhile, the '2026 Infinite Challenge Run in Gyeongju' was a running event based on the world of Infinite Challenge. Park Myung-soo, Jeong Jun-ha, Haha, and Hwang Kwang-hee took part. Participants were divided into 'Police Constables' and 'Bandits' teams and ran through Gyeongju, followed by a special performance featuring singers closely associated with Infinite Challenge.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.