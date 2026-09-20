Baek Ji-young and Jung Suk-won's Daughter Is 154 cm Tall in Third Grade... Concerns Over Precocious Puberty: "She Also Has a Lot of Leg Hair"

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer Baek Ji-young and actor Jung Suk-won have expressed concern over their daughter’s rapid growth, as she is significantly taller than her peers.

On the 19th, the YouTube channel 'Baek Ji-young' uploaded a video titled "The Secret Behind Baek Ji-young's Daughter Growing 1 cm a Month Revealed for the First Time."

In the video, Baek Ji-young said, "Ha-im is growing extremely quickly compared with her peers," and took her daughter to a pediatric clinic. Ha-im, who was born in May 2017 and is currently in third grade, is reportedly 154 cm tall.

Baek Ji-young explained, "There is a reason Ha-im is growing quickly, and when children grow quickly, they stop growing sooner. There is also a diagnosis called precocious puberty," adding that she visited the hospital to find out for sure.

Jung Suk-won also opened up about his concerns over his daughter's rapid growth. "What worries me is that Ha-im is growing so quickly. She also has a lot of leg hair. Is that okay?" he said, expressing concern that secondary sexual characteristics also seemed to be appearing early.

Later, while consulting with a specialist, Baek Ji-young said that Ha-im had begun growing 1 cm a month from the beginning of age seven. She has a foot size of 240 mm, and her secondary sexual characteristics began appearing six months ago. The biggest concern, in particular, was early menstruation.

Her parents were concerned not only about her growth rate but also about her severe growing pains. Jung Suk-won said, "Ha-im's growing pains are severe. She cries out in pain three or four times a week. My daughter says the pain is worse than COVID-19. So she takes painkillers, but I'm worried that she seems to be taking them too often."

The specialist responded, "The pain seems to be more severe than usual for her age," and explained, "There have been reports that growing pains can be worse in children with flat feet. There are also differences in sensitivity to pain. A particularly sensitive child may be more susceptible to pain." The specialist continued, "Regarding those growing pains, you should also visit an orthopedic clinic to check whether there is another cause. Why not have her take part in activities that may help prevent growing pains?"

After examining her growth, the specialist offered a positive assessment, contrary to the couple's concerns. "She seems to be growing well. Since her growth is rapid but within the normal range, don't focus too much on the word 'rapid.' Pay more attention to the fact that it is 'normal,'" the specialist said. The specialist also advised, "During this period, when she needs to grow quickly, it is right to help her grow by ensuring proper nutrition, exercise, and other such factors."

Meanwhile, Baek Ji-young married Jung Suk-won, who is nine years younger, in 2013. They have a daughter, Ha-im.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.