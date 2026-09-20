Jun Hyun-moo brings up his ex-girlfriends... makes an unexpected self-reflection after learning Lee Joon's secret to taking great photos ('This is Hyunmoo Road')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Broadcaster Jun Hyun-moo hears Lee Joon's secret to taking great photos and sends the set into an uproar by revealing, "So this is why my ex-girlfriends used to scold me."

This is Hyunmoo Road, a hands-on road trip reality show premiering tonight at 10:30 p.m. on the 20th, follows Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Joon as they share their first morning in Da Nang, Vietnam, before setting out on a full-fledged local adventure. The show airs on Maeil Broadcasting Network (MBN).

On their first morning in Da Nang, Lee Joon boosts his energy with a home workout. He suggests exercising to Jun Hyun-moo after he wakes up, and the two do partner lunges. Lee Joon then loudly calls out, "Get your butt higher in the air—make it nice and big!" Jun Hyun-moo complains, "Ah, so annoying," but works out diligently, delivering some laughably pathetic moments. Lee Joon continues to encourage him, saying, "The ultimate goal of working out is to stay energized."

After an intense morning workout, Jun Hyun-moo leads Lee Joon to a hidden local eatery recommended by a local the previous night. As they walk through a local alley where not a single Korean can be found, the two take photos, saying, "This is the vibe." When Jun Hyun-moo sees the photo Lee Joon took, he praises him, saying, "Wow! How do you take photos so well?" After hesitating briefly, Lee Joon reveals his unexpected secret. Jun Hyun-moo hears it and sends the set into an uproar by confessing, "So this is why my ex-girlfriends used to scold me."

After some twists and turns, the two arrive at a truly local restaurant that does not even have an English menu. They manage to place their order using gestures and a single word, then launch into a full-on eating spree once the food arrives. Later, Jun Hyun-moo says, "Nine out of ten people who come to Vietnam go to My Khe Beach, but let's go to a 'hidden gem' beach instead," and heads off somewhere. After passing through a forest where wild monkeys roam freely, they arrive at a beach filled only with locals. The two react with wide eyes, saying, "Wow! They're all Vietnamese." They also enjoy water sports activities at affordable prices. Meanwhile, local merchants stare at them in amazement, saying, "This is the first time we've seen Koreans here," creating a striking contrast. During their time in the water, the two also sing Gangnam Style with the locals, creating a heartwarming moment of unity and stirring up a surge of patriotism.

Jun Hyun-moo and Lee Joon's "truly local travelogue," in which they explore Da Nang's hidden flavors and scenery guided by recommendations from locals, can be seen on This is Hyunmoo Road, premiering tonight at 10:30 p.m. on the 20th on MBN.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.