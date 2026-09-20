'Father of Two' Lee Seung-gi Gets Emotional While Singing 'Father': "The Lyrics Hit Me Hard" ('Immortal Songs')

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Singer and actor Lee Seung-gi opened up about his special feelings while singing "Father" after becoming a father of two.

The 19th episode of KBS2's "Immortal Songs" featured the second part of "2026 NEW WAVE Festival in Ulsan," with Lee Seung-gi and Mad Clown presenting a special collaborative performance.

That day, powerhouse ballad singer Lee Seung-gi and emotive rapper Mad Clown delivered a special cross-genre performance of "Father," moving the audience deeply.

After the performance, Lee Seung-gi expressed his gratitude to Mad Clown, saying, "I was worried that rapping myself would become an embarrassing moment, so Mad Clown personally helped me with the performance."

Lee Seung-gi then revealed his special connection to "Father." He explained, "'Father' was included on my first album. Psy first gave me this song when I was in high school," describing the hit song "Father," which originated with Psy. He continued, "He said, 'Since Lee Seung-gi probably can't rap onstage, I should sing this song again myself.' That's why it is now much more widely known as one of Psy's songs."

Lee Seung-gi particularly highlighted the heartfelt lyrics dedicated to his father and revealed his deep emotions. "I wondered how Psy could have written such heart-tugging lyrics back then," he said, adding, "I even got choked up while practicing." Since becoming a father of two, Lee Seung-gi has gradually come to understand his parents' feelings more deeply, making the lyrics of "Father" resonate with him even more.

Meanwhile, Lee Seung-gi married actress Lee Da-in in April 2023. The couple welcomed their first daughter in February 2024 and, two years later, welcomed their second child, a son, last July, becoming parents of two.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.