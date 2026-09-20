Lee Da-eun: "I felt sorry as a single mom, so I bought her toys like crazy"... How meeting Yoon Nam-gi changed her parenting

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Lee Da-eun, known for appearing on Love After Divorce 2, shared an emotional reflection on her days as a single mother as she celebrated her daughter Lieun's eighth birthday.

On the 19th, Lee Da-eun posted a lengthy message on social media along with photos celebrating her daughter Lieun's birthday. In the photos, Lieun is wearing a Cinderella dress, a crown and gloves while posing happily in front of her birthday presents.

Lee Da-eun first opened up, saying, "When I was raising Lieun as a single mother, I always had an unnecessary sense of guilt deep down."

She recalled, "Maybe that's why I bought her so many things, including toys, every weekend. Seeing how much she liked them seemed to ease my heart a little, too."

However, she said her parenting approach changed after meeting Yoon Nam-gi. Lee Da-eun said, "After I met my husband, we sometimes clashed because we had different views about buying toys."

Yoon Nam-gi believed that if parents easily buy their children too many things, the joy they feel when receiving a gift can diminish. He thought it was better to give them something they truly wanted on special occasions.

Lee Da-eun said she initially found her husband's words difficult to understand, but her perspective gradually changed. She candidly admitted, "At some point, when I was buying toys for Lieun like crazy (?), it seemed that even when she received a new toy, she wasn't as happy as before."

She continued, "I realized that, for a child, learning to wait and finding joy in something small can be a truly valuable experience, rather than always giving and buying them everything." She explained that she now applies the same approach while raising her second child, her son Nam-joo.

Lee Da-eun especially wanted to give Nam-joo a big present for his second birthday, but she added with a laugh, "In the end, I couldn't win this time either."

Instead, she prepared Lieun's birthday especially this time. Over the past year, she had remembered the things her daughter casually said she wanted and gave them all to her at once on her birthday.

Lieun was delighted as she opened her presents one by one, including a Cinderella dress, light-up Cinderella shoes, character toys and color-changing rings. She reportedly even shed tears of happiness.

Watching her daughter, Lee Da-eun said, "Perhaps love isn't always about giving more or doing more often just because you love someone. As I become a mother, I think I'm gradually learning that the excitement of waiting, the joy of finally getting something you've wanted for a long time, and a special day that is a little different from ordinary days are all kinds of happiness I want to teach my child, too."

She continued, "Your eighth birthday as a first-grader. Lieun, happy birthday. Mom will remember for a long, long time your happy tears and even the sparkling look on your face."

Finally, Lee Da-eun told her daughter, "I love you, my daughter. Thank you for being born. You know that, right? As I told you today, you will always have your mom and dad."

Meanwhile, Lee Da-eun met Yoon Nam-gi through MBN's Love After Divorce 2, and the two remarried and started a family. Yoon Nam-gi became part of the family alongside Lee Da-eun's daughter, Lieun, and the couple later welcomed their second child, a son named Nam-joo.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.