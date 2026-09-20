ROH YOONSEO Shows Off Bolder Styling After Leaving Korea... Backless Halter-Neck Look Highlights Her Back

[Sportschosun Reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress ROH YOONSEO drew attention with her daring styling.

ROH YOONSEO recently posted several photos on social media with the caption, "Aloha."

The photos show ROH YOONSEO enjoying a pleasant time in Hawaii, where she traveled with dancer Leejung Lee. Against Hawaii's exotic scenery, she posed naturally and soaked up the carefree atmosphere.

Her increasingly daring styling, along with her beautiful looks, particularly caught people's attention. Wearing a polka-dot halter-neck dress, ROH YOONSEO boldly revealed her back, drawing attention. Her sleek back also stood out.

Her natural poses and relaxed mood came together to evoke the feel of a fashion spread.

Leejung Lee, who took the photos herself, left an affectionate comment: "Ah, so pretty. A whole lot of photos by Lee Leejung."

Meanwhile, ROH YOONSEO recently appeared in the Netflix series 'East Palace' and is currently appearing on tvN's 'Fresh off the Sea 3.'

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.