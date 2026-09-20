‘Tiffany Young’s Husband’ Byun Yo-han Is Ready to Become a Dad: “Ten Years From Now? I’ve Started a Family, So I Want to Be a Good Husband” (Egennam Swings)

[Sportschosun Reporter Park Aram] Actor Byun Yo-han said that he has been working to become a good husband since marrying Tiffany Young of Girls’ Generation. He also expressed his hope of faithfully fulfilling his roles as an actor, husband and father over the next 10 years.

On the 19th, the channel “Egennam Swings” posted a video titled “Swings’ Acting Skills Showered With Unprecedented Praise and the Story of TAZZA 4.”

In the video, Swings asked the cast what kind of life they wanted to be living 10 years from now.

Roh Jae-won said, “I want to encounter a role and become completely immersed in that character, putting all my conviction into it. I also want to get married... Somehow, I hope I’ll have a baby by then, 10 years from now. I want to become a different kind of father and experience another life.”

After hearing Roh Jae-won’s thoughts, Byun Yo-han also opened up about his own future.

He said, “Since I’ve now started a family, I want to do a good job in the role of a good husband. And I’m working toward that. By then, I suppose I’ll need to do a good job in my role as a father. I also need to fulfill the roles I’m responsible for as an actor. I want to find a good balance and become someone who treats his family well in every way.”

Ayaka Miyoshi said she wanted to continue living a life of consistently taking on new challenges even 10 years from now. She shared that, having worked as a model and actor since childhood, she had often been conscious of how others viewed her. Now, she explained, what matters more to her than the pace of her career or whether she is popular is the message she can convey.

She added that rather than being bound by results or the opinions of those around her, she wanted to “continue living a life of taking on challenges.”

Meanwhile, Byun Yo-han and Tiffany Young became legally married after registering their marriage in February.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.