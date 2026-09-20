Kim Jung-eun Reveals Why She Mentioned Her Breakup with Ex-Boyfriend Lee Seo-jin on Air: "It Would Have Been Troublesome If I Hadn't Said Anything"

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Kim Jung-eun opened up about how she felt at the time, recalling a situation in which she had to personally issue a statement about a past relationship and breakup.

On the 20th, a video titled "Spicy Chats with My Best Friend Kim Jung-eun, Who Knows Me Better Than I Know Myself" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hye-young Can't Be Stopped."

When Lee Hye-young said, "I didn't watch 'Lovers in Paris,'" Kim Jung-eun mentioned "Kim Jung-eun's Chocolate," which she hosted. Lee Hye-young replied, "I know it very well," and recalled, "I was really surprised back then. I thought, 'Is there really someone like her?' She even asked questions in such a charming way."

Lee Hye-young then brought up the incident in 2008 when Kim Jung-eun stated her position regarding a breakup during a broadcast. She said, "I was surprised when you suddenly did a breakup broadcast," and added, "I thought, 'She's impressive. Is this Hollywood making its first entrance into Korea?'"

Taken aback by the unexpected topic, Kim Jung-eun said she "didn't want to mention it," but explained why she ended up making a statement about the breakup on "Kim Jung-eun's Chocolate" at the time.

Kim Jung-eun said, "I didn't want to leave something like that on the broadcast, but there were so many reporters waiting outside. So I was in a position where I had to make some kind of statement. It would have been a troublesome situation if I hadn't stated my position." She added, "In fact, it would have been okay even if I had run away, and I didn't have to say anything."

After hearing this, Lee Hye-young looked back on the atmosphere in the broadcasting industry at the time, saying, "It was an era when it felt as if something would happen if someone didn't issue a statement on a broadcast."

Kim Jung-eun also explained the situation at the time, saying, "Since I was on a broadcast, everyone would come looking for me, wouldn't they? It would have inconvenienced the other people."

Lee Hye-young also recalled the time she made a statement when she appeared on "Heroine 6" after her divorce. She said that the head of the entertainment department at the time had told her, "Hye-young, since this is a mountain you have to cross at some point anyway, just apologize and issue a statement while everyone is together."

Kim Jung-eun opened up about how she felt at the time, saying, "Aren't the other guests, MCs and programs all waiting because of us? I think that was an enormous pressure."

She continued, "We didn't hide; we found the courage to face it. It was somewhat like taking the bullets for everyone: 'A lot of people were waiting and everything had stopped because of me. Okay. I'm truly sorry. I'll take care of everything.'"

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.