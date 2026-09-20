Lee Hye-young: "When I returned to TV after my divorce, 400 reporters swarmed in... The entertainment division head told me to apologize"

[Sportschosun Jeong An-ji, reporter] Broadcaster Lee Hye-young looked back on her return to television after her divorce, recalling how hundreds of reporters had gathered and how she had been expected to issue a public statement.

On the 20th, a video titled "My Best Friend Kim Jung-eun, Who Knows Me Better Than I Know Myself, and Our Spicy Chat" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Hyeyoungineun Motmallyeo."

Lee Hye-young also mentioned her own divorce while recalling the time Kim Jung-eun referred to a breakup during a broadcast of "Kim Jung-eun's Chocolate."

Kim Jung-eun said, "I didn't want to leave something like that behind during 'Kim Jung-eun's Chocolate,' but there were so many reporters waiting outside. I was in a position where I had to make some kind of public statement. If I didn't, it would have created a difficult situation." She added, "Actually, it wouldn't have mattered if I had run away or said nothing."

Lee Hye-young sympathized, saying, "Back then, it was an era when broadcasters made it seem as though something would happen if you didn't issue a public statement." She continued, "You weren't even married. You had only dated briefly before breaking up, so there was no need for that," connecting Kim Jung-eun's situation to her own experience.

Lee Hye-young explained the situation ahead of her return to television after her divorce, saying, "I got divorced for personal reasons. But then I was set to appear on 'Heroine 6' again."

She said, "The head of the entertainment division told me, 'Hye-young, this is a mountain you have to cross at least once anyway, so just apologize and issue a public statement while everyone is together.'" She continued, "I didn't know there were so many reporters in Korea—about 300 to 400 of them," conveying the pressure she felt at the time.

Lee Hye-young said, "That had to happen so the show could move forward again. Television is a promise to the public, and these programs are meant to bring happiness and laughter to the people, aren't they?"

Kim Jung-eun remarked, "The other guests, MCs, and programs were all waiting because of you, weren't they? I think that must have been tremendous pressure." She added, "In a way, we didn't hide; we showed some courage. It was as if we were taking the blame for everyone: 'A lot of people are waiting and everything has stopped because of me. Okay. I'm truly sorry. I'll take care of everything.'"

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.