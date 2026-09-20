'Katy ♥' Song Joong-ki Carries a 'Snack Bag' on His Back on His 41st Birthday... The Unexpected Cuteness of a Father of Two

[Sportschosun Lee Ji-hyun] Actor Song Joong-ki showed off his youthful looks as he celebrated his 41st birthday.

On the 20th, Song Joong-ki shared several photos commemorating his birthday on social media along with the message, "Thank you to everyone who wished me a happy birthday!"

In the photos, Song Joong-ki is enjoying his birthday in a space decorated with a "HAPPY BIRTHDAY" message, heart-shaped balloons and more. He stands in front of the camera in a casual outfit, pairing a white short-sleeved T-shirt with jeans.

Born in 1985, he is 41 years old this year, making his youthful appearance all the more striking. With his bangs naturally falling over his forehead, Song Joong-ki exuded a boyish charm through his clear, seemingly makeup-free face and signature gentle smile.

The unique bag he carried on his back added to his adorable charm. The transparent bag appeared to be filled with snack packages. Wearing it on his back, Song Joong-ki turned around and gazed at the birthday decorations, showing off his playful side. His fresh, youthful aura stood out, making it hard to believe that he is the father of two children.

Song Joong-ki married Katy Louise Saunders in 2023 and welcomed his first son that same year. He became a father of two after welcoming a second child, a daughter, in 2024.

He is also busy filming his next project. Song Joong-ki will star opposite Park Ji-hyun in KBS 2TV's upcoming drama "Love Cloud," which is scheduled to air in 2027.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.