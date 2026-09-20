Lee Hye-young Shares Happy News Six Years After Battling Lung Cancer: "I Was Told a Glass or Two of Wine Is Okay"

[Sportschosun reporter Jung An-ji] Broadcaster Lee Hye-young smiled as she shared that she had been given permission to drink lightly after "graduating" from lung cancer.

On the 20th, a video titled "A Fiery Chat with My Best Friend Kim Jung-eun, Who Knows Me Better Than I Know Myself" was posted on the YouTube channel "Hyeyoung Can't Be Stopped."

Kim Jung-eun said, "You were a little sick. Of course, you still need to take care of your health, but I guess the results showed that you had 'kind of graduated' and that 'the difficult time was over.'" She prepared a surprise to congratulate Lee Hye-young in person.

She continued, "You only like soybean paste and kimchi. You have a grandmother's palate. So I had these rice cakes specially made." She prepared rice cakes bearing the words "To Your Health." She even placed a turtle, a symbol of health and longevity, on top, showing her deep affection for Lee Hye-young.

A short while later, Lee Hye-young wiped away tears at Kim Jung-eun's surprise, saying, "You're the only one I have."

Lee Hye-young expressed her gratitude to Kim Jung-eun, who had stayed by her side for so long, saying, "When I was first sick, she brought me a lot of rice cakes, food, and kimchi."

The two then ate together and talked. Lee Hye-young said, "I have some good news. My attending physician told me, 'I think it would be okay for you to enjoy one or two glasses of wine or one or two glasses of champagne.' So I'm going to start drinking a little from now on." She smiled as she shared that she had been given permission to drink lightly.

Kim Jung-eun responded, "Whenever we got together, we would drink while you could only raise a glass in spirit. But today, your health has recovered a lot, and this is also a place to celebrate." Lee Hye-young then enjoyed a small celebratory drink with Kim Jung-eun to mark her recovery.

Lee Hye-young previously revealed that she had been diagnosed with early-stage lung cancer in 2021 and had undergone surgery to remove part of her lung.

Last July, she shared her deeply moved feelings on her YouTube channel after completing six years of follow-up examinations following her lung cancer surgery.

At the time, she said, "They say my lung has grown larger. I'm not fully cured yet. It means the cancer has not spread any further. For now, I've graduated from lung cancer." She added, "But since we don't know when or how this might change, I have to live healthily from now on."

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.