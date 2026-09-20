'27-Year-Old CEO' Yang Hong-won Publicly Seeks Managers, Unleashing His Anger: "They Talk Behind My Back, Saying the Boss Is Too Demanding"

[Sportschosun reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Rapper Yang Hong-won publicly posted openings for a personal manager and a manager for HW Music, the label he leads, while openly expressing his dissatisfaction with the people currently working with him.

On the 20th, Yang Hong-won posted a message on his Instagram Story that read, "I'm looking for a personal manager. I'm also looking for a manager for HW Music."

He continued, "Please help me. This is so fucking hard I could die," venting his frustration over the current situation. He then publicly lashed out at those around him in harsh language, saying, "I can't work with those fucking idiots who go around talking behind my back, saying the boss is too demanding, anymore."

Yang Hong-won also outlined his expectations for a new manager, adding, "I'm looking for someone who doesn't sigh or talk bullshit." The post drew attention because it suggested that he may be experiencing conflicts with existing staff or business associates, rather than simply announcing a job opening. However, Yang Hong-won did not specify who he had encountered problems with or what those problems were.

Yang Hong-won currently leads HW Music, a label bearing his name, and is expanding his work beyond performing as an artist to include producing. In June, he released the self-titled EP 'HW Music' under the HW Music name. The album featured Yang Hong-won, BIG 9ULPO, and Jin, among others, and its credits listed Yang Hong-won as the executive producer. HW Music was also listed as the agency.

The album credits also list a separate management representative, raising questions about whether Yang Hong-won's public recruitment post could lead to changes in HW Music's management structure.

Meanwhile, Yang Hong-won, who was born in 1999, rose to fame as the inaugural winner of Mnet's 'High School Rapper' and appeared on the 'Show Me The Money' series.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.