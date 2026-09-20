Go Hyun-jung Chops Off Her Hair for a Short Bob—Even Her Arms Look Slim Enough to Fit in One Hand, Showcasing Her 'Unrivaled Visuals'

[Sportschosun Reporter Jung An-ji] Actress Go Hyun-jung has transformed her look with a bold short haircut, showcasing her distinctive presence.

On the 19th, Vogue Korea released a pictorial through its official social media account, saying, "A fall moment created with Go Hyun-jung."

The pictorial features Go Hyun-jung during the shoot after making a dramatic transformation with a short haircut. Her shortened hairstyle paired with her intense gaze, further highlighting her signature charismatic presence. She also filled the pictorial with her timeless beauty, captivating viewers with her trademark depth and alluring presence.

Go Hyun-jung also drew attention as she modeled a variety of outfits flawlessly in her own style. Her slim, well-defined silhouette and sophisticated styling came together to complete her distinctive look.

Go Hyun-jung also shared the photos on her own social media, prompting her close friend, Davichi's Kang Min-kyung, to exclaim, "OMG."

Meanwhile, Go Hyun-jung appeared in the drama 'The Psychopath I Met' last year. She stays connected with fans by sharing glimpses of her daily life through social media and her YouTube channel.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.