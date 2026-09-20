"I Couldn't Even Go to the Bathroom Alone": Hwang Jung-eum Stunned by the Situation of Her Two Sons Raised by Their Grandmother

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actress Hwang Jung-eum shared how her two sons had changed after she began caring for them herself.

On the 20th, a video titled "After Four Months of Mom-Led Parenting, Our Brave Little Ones Have Changed" was posted on Hwang Jung-eum's YouTube channel.

In the video, Hwang Jung-eum said, "Their grandmother raised them from infancy. They couldn't do anything on their own. She did everything for them."

"They couldn't even go to the bathroom alone," she said, adding, "Now they go by themselves just fine." She spoke about how her sons had changed since she began caring for them herself.

Hwang Jung-eum said, "They kept saying, 'Mom, come to the bathroom with me,' for four months," adding, "Eventually, I shouted, 'Go by yourself.' Then they would go alone, crying." Her father, who was listening nearby, said, "They're doing quite a bit better now," and Hwang Jung-eum added, "I think children are shaped by their environment."

Hwang Jung-eum went on to discuss the changes she had observed while caring for her sons herself and her parenting approach, saying, "They are becoming more independent little by little, so it's hard for me, but I think it's good for the kids."

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung-eum has been raising her two sons on her own since her divorce. She is currently communicating with the public through her YouTube channel.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.