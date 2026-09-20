'Geumjjoki Parody' Yuk Eun-young Joins the Ranks of Married Men... "Starting a New Chapter as a Husband"

[Sportschosun Reporter Park A-ram] Yuk Eun-young, a content creator with the online channel Madbro, has gotten married.

On the 20th, Yuk Eun-young personally announced his marriage through Madbro's official account, telling fans about the changes that had come into his life.

He cautiously began, saying, "There is something I would like to tell you all." He explained that he had wondered whether it was appropriate to share the personal news, but decided it would be best to tell the fans directly, as they had watched and supported his content for a long time.

Yuk Eun-young then made the surprise announcement, saying, "Teacher Yuk Eun-young got married yesterday!!" He said he had become the husband of someone he wanted to spend the rest of his life with, surrounded by the blessings of many people the previous day. "It still doesn't feel real," he added, sharing his thoughts immediately after the wedding.

He also said that he had wanted to tell his fans first whenever something good happened to him and hoped to receive their support during difficult times. He explained that, because the marriage marked an important moment in his life, he wanted to share his joy with them.

He also expressed his intention to continue his life as before, including his content activities, after getting married. Yuk Eun-young promised to keep meeting children and other people, doing what he can, and living diligently and happily.

In particular, he hinted that there would be many more new stories to share as a husband, offering a glimpse of how his life may change after marriage.

He did not forget to thank his fans. Yuk Eun-young expressed his sincere gratitude to everyone who had supported him and asked them to continue watching over his new beginning with warmth.

After declaring, "And I will live well!!" as he shared his resolve to make his marriage work, he announced once again in a witty way, "As of yesterday, Teacher Yuk Eun-young is officially married!"

He also thanked those who had come to the wedding in person to congratulate him. While asking for their continued support for his future activities by saying, "I look forward to your continued support," Yuk Eun-young told the attendees, "I will spend the rest of my life repaying you."

Meanwhile, Yuk Eun-young performs on Madbro as a character modeled after psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun-young. He has drawn attention for content that satirizes people who cause social problems by offering various solutions to so-called "Kkeumjjigi," a parody of the "Geumjjoki" concept.

The character's distinctive, intense visual style and unrestrained content have become particularly popular, attracting considerable attention online.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.