Kwon Sang-woo's 17-Year-Old Son Drives a 45 Million Won Car to School... Son Tae-young Is Done Chauffeuring Her Eldest

[Sportschosun reporter Jeong An-ji] Actor Kwon Sang-woo's 17-year-old son, Rook Hee, obtained his driver's license in the United States and has started driving on his own.

On the 20th, a video titled "The Day Kwon Sang-woo Goes to Korea, Son Tae-young's Last Farewell with Her Son and Daughter" was uploaded to the YouTube channel "Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young."

In the video, Kwon Sang-woo said, "I feel at ease today," and announced, "My son Rook Hee finally passed his driver's license test, so he can go around by himself now." He added, "Whether it's school, an academy or soccer, he goes by himself. Even when he goes out to eat with his friends, they each drive their own cars and meet up," expressing relief that his son could now drive himself around. However, as this was his son's first time driving, he did not hide his concerns as a parent.

Kwon Sang-woo said, "I'm worried as a parent," while Son Tae-young said, "I'm a little less worried during the day. Even this morning, he went to school and soccer and came back on his own," sharing that her son had actually begun driving.

Kwon Sang-woo said, "Rook Hee got his license late. His friends apparently got theirs a year ago. They're all excellent drivers," adding, "In New Jersey, friends around Rook Hee's age can drive only from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m." He also discussed the restrictions governing his son's driving after obtaining a license in New Jersey.

Earlier, in April, Son Tae-young made headlines when she revealed that she had bought a used Jeep for her son ahead of his starting to drive. The vehicle she chose was a 2023 model-year hybrid SUV from the Jeep brand, the Jeep Wrangler 4xe. While the price of a new vehicle is in the 70 million- to 90 million-won range, used models are reportedly much cheaper, ranging from the mid-30-million-won range to the high-40-million-won range.

Meanwhile, Kwon Sang-woo and Son Tae-young married in 2008 and have one son and one daughter. Son Tae-young lives in New Jersey for her children's education, while Kwon Sang-woo continues to shuttle between Korea and the United States as a father living apart from his family.

anjee85@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.