Yoo Hana Shares Update Two Months After Husband Lee Yong-gyu's Drunk-Driving Controversy: "I Went to Tokyo"

[Sportschosun, Park Aram] Actress Yoo Hana shared an update on her life for the first time in a while following a drunk-driving accident involving her husband, former professional baseball player Lee Yong-gyu. After taking a break from social media for some time, she was seen handling a schedule in Japan and taking a brief rest.

On the 20th, Yoo Hana posted an update about her life on her personal account along with several photos.

She greeted her fans after a long absence, saying, "Hi, it's been a while! I've just been doing what I needed to do and getting on with my life. I went to Tokyo for work and was able to take a short break while I was there!"

The accompanying photos captured various moments from her daily life, including a selfie of her looking at the camera on an airplane and scenes from her time in Tokyo, Japan. Yoo Hana's relaxed moments at her travel destination also drew attention.

The post also attracted attention because it marked Yoo Hana's first update in approximately two months.

Lee Yong-gyu was previously involved in a drunk-driving accident in June. He subsequently stepped down from his coaching position with Kiwoom Heroes and brought his professional baseball career to an end after years of activity as an active player.

At the time of the accident, Yoo Hana had been preparing for the first fan meeting and signing event of her life. As criticism and public attention surrounding her husband's accident continued, she temporarily switched her social media account to private.

After appearing in public again following the long hiatus, Yoo Hana calmly shared her daily life and time in Japan rather than making a separate statement about her feelings.

Meanwhile, Yoo Hana married Lee Yong-gyu in 2011, and they have two sons.

tokkig@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.