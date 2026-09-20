Sunny Leaves SM and Makes a Surprise Return to Korean Variety Shows After Three Years, Forming 'Cheol-Tak-Sunny' with Lee Seung-chul and Tak Jae-hoon

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Sunny of Girls' Generation is set to make a welcome return to Korean variety shows after a long absence. Having expanded her career into producing since leaving SM Entertainment, she has drawn even greater attention for her upcoming television appearance.

On the variety segment 'Song Delivery Has Arrived' from the 2026 KBS 2TV Chuseok special 'Your Life Is a Never-Ending Story – Lee Seung-chul,' which airs on the 21st at 10 p.m., the music delivery team 'Cheol-Tak-Sunny,' consisting of Lee Seung-chul, Tak Jae-hoon and Sunny, visits the person behind the first story.

The broadcast is drawing particular attention because it marks Sunny's return to Korean variety shows after a long absence.

In August 2023, Sunny ended her exclusive contract with SM Entertainment, where she had been signed since her debut. At the time, she said she intended to leave SM and take on new challenges, explaining that she wanted to view herself from a new perspective in a new environment.

Afterward, Sunny became less visible on television and expanded her activities beyond singing into producing. Last year, it was reported that she had signed a producer contract with A2O Entertainment, founded by former SM executive producer Lee Soo-man.

According to A2O, Sunny received producing training under Yoo Young-jin while taking part in all aspects of artist development, including designing trainee training programs, providing psychological care, filming video content, styling and teaching choreography. Footage of her directly directing trainees' recordings at a studio in the United States also attracted attention.

Last June, she was also seen in Los Angeles with A2O's girl group A2O MAY. She has embarked on a new path, moving from a singer onstage to a producer who leads younger artists.

Now, Sunny is meeting Korean viewers again after forming 'Cheol-Tak-Sunny' with Lee Seung-chul and Tak Jae-hoon.

The person who sent the first story to 'Cheol-Tak-Sunny' is a bride-to-be preparing for a new beginning. Raised by her grandmother, she asks the team to fill her wedding with joy so that her father's absence does not remain a source of sadness.

After hearing her story, the three members set out as wedding guests to give the bride-to-be an unforgettable moment. The mission is a surprise wedding-song event carried out while keeping everything hidden from the groom.

Lee Seung-chul, Tak Jae-hoon and Sunny move around the wedding venue while avoiding the guests' notice and carry out their secret operation. Sunny, in particular, is tasked with reaching the bridal waiting room without revealing her identity, bringing both tension and laughter to the mission.

On the bus ride to the wedding venue, a cover-song tournament is also held featuring younger singers who have performed Lee Seung-chul's hit songs.

IU's 'Never Ending Story,' Lee Mu-jin's 'Girls' Generation,' Park Bo-gum's 'I Love You Very Much' and Taeyeon's 'My Love' are among the candidates. Lee Seung-chul is pleased by the impressive lineup of younger singers, but becomes flustered when he has to choose just one. During the IU–Lee Mu-jin matchup, he waves his hands and says, "IU is scary," prompting laughter.

During the wedding-song delivery, the highlight of the first mission, Lee Seung-chul personally sings a musical gift, while Tak Jae-hoon lends his support as a special wedding emcee. Sunny, making her first Korean variety-show appearance in a long time, is also expected to showcase her signature approachable and cheerful charm.

The music delivery project 'Song Delivery Has Arrived,' featuring Lee Seung-chul, Tak Jae-hoon and Sunny, airs on the 21st at 10 p.m. The music show 'Never Ending Story – Lee Seung-chul' airs on KBS 2TV on the 24th at 7:30 p.m.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.