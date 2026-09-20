Lee Joo-bin Returns to Social Media After 3 Months... Dramatically Changed Look Draws Attention

[Sportschosun Reporter Lee Ji-hyun] Actress Lee Joo-bin drew attention with her noticeably different aura as she shared an update on social media after about three months.

On the 19th, Lee Joo-bin posted several photos on her social media along with the message, "It's been a while, everyone. How have you been? I missed you." As her social media updates had recently become less frequent, the everyday photos she shared after a long absence attracted considerable attention.

In the released photos, Lee Joo-bin gazes at the camera while wearing a black off-the-shoulder top and long, wavy hair. Other images show her resting her chin on one hand or embracing a bouquet of flowers while making various facial expressions.

Compared with her previous clear and polished image, her more mature and softer aura particularly caught the eye. Her hairstyle, makeup, shooting angles, and lighting came together to create a distinctly different impression from her previous looks. Given that this was her first update in a long time, her changed styling naturally drew attention as well.

The occasion was held to celebrate Lee Joo-bin's birthday. Born on September 18, 1989, she turned 37 this year. She said she had a happy birthday, writing, "My birthday was yesterday, you know. HBD with the people I love this year, too. Thank you, I love you, and I was so happy. Thank you so much to everyone who wished me a happy birthday."

The photos also featured a colorful cake bearing the message, "Happy birthday, Joo-bin." Lee Joo-bin added, "And this cake has a secret," leaving fans curious about the story behind it.

Even after her long-awaited return to social media, congratulatory messages from colleagues continued to pour in. Actors including Cha Young Nam left birthday wishes in the comments on the post, revealing their close relationships.

Meanwhile, Lee Joo-bin has appeared in projects including the 2017 Seoul Broadcasting System (SBS) drama Whisper, Be Melodramatic, Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area, Queen of Tears, and the film The Roundup: Punishment. This year, she played Yoon Bom in tvN's Spring Fever and was also named among the presenters for the 2026 Korea Grand Music Awards (KGMA), scheduled to take place in November.

olzllovely@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.